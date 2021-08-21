Left Menu

Allegri insists Ronaldo is staying at Juventus ahead of Udinese clash in Serie A

PTI | Turin | Updated: 21-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:45 IST
Despite continued reports that Portugal forward was set to leave Serie A, Allegri said that Ronaldo ''never showed the intention to leave Juventus''. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday denied the rumours around Cristiano Ronaldo possibly leaving the Bianconeri, on the eve of their Serie A opener at Udinese.

Despite continued reports that Portugal forward was set to leave Serie A, Allegri said that Ronaldo ''never showed the intention to leave Juventus''.

Only two years after he was fired, Massimiliano Allegri was rehired as Juventus coach.

Allegri won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus, including four league and cup doubles, and also reached two Champions League finals.

The return of the 54-year-old coach is one of the principal reasons Juventus start the season as the favourite to win back their title despite their worst season in 10 years.

