Mourinho calls for patience as he begins effort to put Roma back in Europe's elite

PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:50 IST
Mourinho is back in Italian football a little more than a decade after leading Inter Milan to a treble of Italian titles and is hoping that his new club's relatively modest activity in the summer transfer window will improve Roma's fortunes. Image Credit: Twitter (@premierleague)
Roma head coach Jose Mourinho said on Saturday that the 'Giallorossi' will always step onto the pitch with the intention of trying to win, despite acknowledging that it will take time to put the club back among the European elite.

Mourinho is back in Italian football a little more than a decade after leading Inter Milan to a treble of Italian titles and is hoping that his new club's relatively modest activity in the summer transfer window will improve Roma's fortunes.

23-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham is the stand-out signing for Roma - he joined from one of Mourinho's former clubs Chelsea for Euros 40 million (approximately US$ 47 million).

Roma finished seventh in Serie A last season, 29 points behind champions Inter Milan. The club has not won a trophy since their Copa Italia success of 2008.

Roma opens their 2021-22 Serie A season with a home game against Fiorentina on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

