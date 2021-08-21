Soccer-Grealish on target as Man City put five past hapless Norwich
Grealish bundled in a low cross by Gabriel Jesus in the 20th minute to double City's lead after they had taken the lead in the sixth minute with a Tim Krul own goal. Beaten in their opening game at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City looked far sharper and swarmed all over a lightweight Norwich.
British record signing Jack Grealish marked his home debut for Manchester City with a goal as the Premier League champions demolished promoted Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday. Grealish bundled in a low cross by Gabriel Jesus in the 20th minute to double City's lead after they had taken the lead in the sixth minute with a Tim Krul own goal.
Beaten in their opening game at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City looked far sharper and swarmed all over a lightweight Norwich. They also had a Ferran Torres goal ruled out inside the opening 20 minutes. Norwich, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool on the opening day, avoided any further damage until midway through the second half when Aymeric Laporte fired in from close range.
City then turned the screw with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both getting on the scoresheet with well-worked goals.
