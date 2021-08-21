Left Menu

Cricket-Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest of IPL

Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams and New Zealand's Finn Allen were unavailable for the team. Elsewhere, Rajasthan Royals said that they had signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England's Jos Buttler, who will miss the rest of the tournament with his second child due to be born soon.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:07 IST
Cricket-Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest of IPL
Former Australian player Simon Katich Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Saturday their Australian coach Simon Katich will be unavailable for the remainder of the Indian Premier League campaign due to personal reasons, with Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson taking over.

The eight-team Twenty20 competition was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19 amid a devastating second wave of the virus in India. The lucrative tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.

The Bangalore team also announced three signings with Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera as well as Singapore's Tim David joining captain Virat Kohli's side. Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams and New Zealand's Finn Allen were unavailable for the team.

Elsewhere, Rajasthan Royals said that they had signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England's Jos Buttler, who will miss the rest of the tournament with his second child due to be born soon. Punjab Kings said Australian pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join them for the second half of the tournament.

Ellis, who became the first male player https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/history-maker-ellis-enjoys-surreal-moment-with-debut-hat-trick-2021-08-07 to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021