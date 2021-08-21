Left Menu

Bengal T20 Challenge likely to commence in September

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:36 IST
Bengal T20 Challenge likely to commence in September
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket Association of Bengal will conduct its T20 Challenge from the first week of September as a preparatory tournament for the upcoming domestic season.

''This edition would comprise six CAB teams and would be used as a preparatory tournament ahead of the domestic season,'' CAB said in a statement on Saturday.

The apex council meeting of CAB also decided that it would start its one-day tournaments in November.

''If COVID-19 situation in the country remains under control, then the first and second Division Leagues would be held from the month of December,'' the statement said.

The CAB further said the West Bengal government has agreed to provide 14 acres of land in Dumurjala on 99 years lease, as requested by CAB.

''The association will take steps for execution of the agreement,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021