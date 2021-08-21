Zverev cruises past Ruud in Western and Southern Open quarter-finals
Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday in a repeat of the pairs semi-final epic at Roland Garros, which Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.That was the number two seeds sixth victory over Zverev in eight career meetings.
- Country:
- United States
Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio on Friday night following a straight-sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud. The German number three seed, crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo at the start of the month, won the first four games of the match and then rattled off five games in a row from 1-3 down in the second set to wrap up a 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes. Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday in a repeat of the pair's semi-final epic at Roland Garros, which Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.
That was the number two seed's sixth victory over Zverev in eight career meetings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Canoe sprint-German Brendel set for quarter-final after struggling in heats
Olympics-Canoe sprint-German Brendel on course to retain title after wobble
Olympics-Cycling-Friedrich tops sprint qualifying to lead German medal charge
German coach accepts ban for rest of 2021 for racist slur
Olympics-Cycling-German official banned by UCI until Dec. 31 for racist remarks