Zverev cruises past Ruud in Western and Southern Open quarter-finals

Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday in a repeat of the pairs semi-final epic at Roland Garros, which Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.That was the number two seeds sixth victory over Zverev in eight career meetings.

PTI | Mason | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:41 IST
German tennis player Alexander Zverev Image Credit: ANI
Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio on Friday night following a straight-sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud. The German number three seed, crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo at the start of the month, won the first four games of the match and then rattled off five games in a row from 1-3 down in the second set to wrap up a 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes. Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday in a repeat of the pair's semi-final epic at Roland Garros, which Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

That was the number two seed's sixth victory over Zverev in eight career meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

