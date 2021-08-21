Left Menu

Rugby-Boks fail to earn bonus point in comfortable Argentina win

Tries from wing Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx helped South Africa secure a comfortable 29-10 victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Tries from wing Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx helped South Africa secure a comfortable 29-10 victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Both tries came in the second half, and the Springboks will be disappointed they could not score more to earn a bonus point in a dominant performance until a scrappy last 15 minutes.

Argentina scored a late try from loose-forward Pablo Matera, but they largely found the unyielding home defence too difficult to break down. The teams were due to share a charter flight to Australia on Sunday, but championship organisers are discussing where and when the competition will continue due to COVID-19 travel regulations in New Zealand that have left plans on hold.

