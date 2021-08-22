Cricket-Rain halts play in Windies v Pakistan 2nd test
No play was possible as rain played havoc with the second day of the second test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Kingston on Saturday.
Pakistan was on 212-4 after the first day with Faheem Ashraf (23 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (22 not out) due to resume, but frequent bursts of rain and the wet outfield put pay to any cricket.
West Indies lead the two-match series after winning the first test, which was also played behind closed doors at Sabina Park.
