Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'I almost broke my hand' Medvedev collides with camera in shock loss

A collision with an on-court camera spelled disaster for world number two Daniil Medvedev, who lost 6-2 3-6 3-6 to fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in their Cincinnati semi-final. The compatriots were tied 1-1 in the second set when Medvedev crashed into an on-court camera and knocked it to the ground while chasing the ball at the baseline. Medvedev offered his hand to the camera operator as the chair umpire walked over to make sure both were okay.

Athletics-Thompson-Herah posts second-fastest 100m ever in speedy Pre Classic

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100 metres in the second-fastest time ever at the Eugene Diamond League, crossing the finishing line in 10.54 seconds on Saturday. Thompson-Herah, who completed a 100m-200m double for a second successive Olympics in Tokyo, said she surprised even herself at Hayward Field, beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by nearly two-tenths of a second. Shericka Jackson finished third to repeat the Jamaicans' Tokyo podium sweep.

Jakobsen grabs second Vuelta stage win, Roglic stays in lead

Fabio Jakobsen grabbed his second Vuelta a Espana stage win in a week on Saturday, continuing his extraordinary career revival by powering to victory on stage eight while champion Primoz Roglic retained his overall lead. The Dutchman bided his time in a frantic bunch sprint at the end of the 173km flat ride from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor before surging to the front of the queue and keeping his wheel ahead of Italian Alberto Dainese and Belgian Jasper Philipsen, who came second and third respectively.

Athletics-Hassan comes up short in quest for 5,000m world record

Sifan Hassan dominated the field but came up short in her quest to break the 5,000 metres world record on Friday in her first meet since her star turn at the Tokyo Olympics. In front of throngs of hopeful fans and on a picture perfect night at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner easily won with a time of 14:27.89 but failed to best the record of 14:06.62 set by Letesenbet Gidey in 2020.

NBA releases full schedule, plans to mark 75th anniversary

The NBA released the full schedule for the 2021-22 season on Friday, outlining just how it will celebrate its 75th season. The league will do so by highlighting the teams and events that have shaped the league's history, including a showcase of the three franchises -- the Knicks, Celtics and Warriors -- that have been a part of each season.

MLB roundup: Dodgers, Yankees run win streaks to 8

Walker Buehler pitched into the eighth inning, Trea Turner had a pair of hits and scored twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to eight games with a 3-2 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. Buehler (13-2) gave up two runs on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Corey Seager each drove in a run for the Dodgers, who have won 12 of their last 13. Five of the eight victories in the winning streak have come against the Mets.

Triathlon-Duffy wins world title after Olympic gold

Bermuda's Flora Duffy became the first triathlete ever to win Olympic gold and the triathlon world championship in the same year on Saturday, after finishing third in Edmonton's grand final. The 33-year-old led in the standings by a 467-point margin headed into Saturday's race and got a fast start diving off the pontoon under pristine conditions.

Golf-Nordqvist charges to top of women's Open leaderboard

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist roared to the top of the women's British Open leaderboard with a faultless seven-under-par 65 at a murky and damp Carnoustie on Saturday. Two-time major champion Nordqvist's sizzling third round featuring seven birdies and no dropped shots jumped her 22 places up the leaderboard where she is tied on nine under with Denmark's Nanna Madsen, who carded an impressive four-under 68.

NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs down Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a field goal and threw an interception during his three-series stint as Kansas City earned a 17-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game Friday at Glendale, Ariz. Mahomes completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards. Backup quarterbacks Chad Henne and Shane Buechele each threw a touchdown pass for Kansas City (2-0).

Athletics-Richardson glad her ban brought attention to sprinting

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who will return to action this weekend after a month-long ban, said on Friday that while her positive cannabis test kept her from competing at the Tokyo Olympics she is happy it bought attention to her sport. The flamboyant American sprinter was expected to be one of the biggest draws in Tokyo but her dreams were cut short due to a positive test at the U.S. Olympic trials in June after she had streaked to victory in the 100m.

