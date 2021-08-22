Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf among 26 Pakistan cricketers to train in pre-season camp from Sunday

Left Menu

A pre-season training camp for Pakistan men's white-ball players will commence on Sunday at the National High-Performance Centre with practice matches to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A pre-season training camp for Pakistan men's white-ball players will commence on Sunday at the National High-Performance Centre with practice matches to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the camp will be supervised by the NHPC coaching and support staff, led by the head of international player development Saqlain Mushtaq.

Twenty-six players will take part in the camp and throughout the camp, the prevalent COVID-19 SOPs will be observed. During the camp, the players will work on their fitness and cricketing skills with a special emphasis on their preparation for the hectic white-ball international cricket season which begins next month.

"White-ball players returning from the West Indies will be asked to join the camp after a few days of rest," PCB said in a statement. Pakistan white-ball players to participate in the camp: Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood.

Additional players to help during net sessions and practice matches: Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Bashir, Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Muhammad Akhlaq, Raza Ali Dar, Rohail Nazir, Zeeshan Ashraf. (ANI)

