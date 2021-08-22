MATCHDAY: Man U, Chelsea seek 2nd wins; Bayern chases 1st

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham all play their first away games of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend. Chelsea visits Arsenal in a London derby and could hand a debut to Romelu Lukaku. Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Wolverhampton, where he coached for four years before leaving at the end of last season.

SPAIN Real Madrid visits Levante seeking a second straight win to start the season with the return of coach Carlo Ancelotti. Karim Benzema scored twice in Madrid's 4-1 win at Alavés in their season opener and will be looking to lead his side again after having signed a contract extension through 2023 this week. Atlético Madrid will also have the chance to get a second wind when it hosts Elche. Ángel Correa scored twice for the defending champions in their 2-1 win at Celta Vigo last weekend. Real Sociedad hosts promoted Rayo Vallecano and are hoping to bounce back from its loss to Barcelona.

ITALY Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hopes to get his second stint in Turin off to a winning start as the Bianconeri start their bid to retain the Serie A title at Udinese.

Allegri was rehired by Juventus — just two years after he was fired by the club — after Bianconeri's worst season in 10 years ended their nine-year grip on the league title. José Mourinho has also returned to Serie A and his Roma side entertains Fiorentina. Napoli has a new coach too in Luciano Spalletti and hosts newly promoted Venezia. Salernitana plays its first match back in Serie A at Bologna.

GERMANY Bayern Munich is aiming for its first Bundesliga win of the season against visiting Cologne, which is full of confidence under new coach Steffen Baumgart. Baumgart's team came from behind to beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 in the opening round, while Bayern was held to a draw by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern responded Tuesday by beating Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup. Union Berlin visits Hoffenheim in the early game.

FRANCE Nice and Marseille will want to keep track of league leader Paris Saint-Germain when they meet in the headline game in France. Both have four points after two games, while PSG has opened with three straight wins.

Anger and Clermont Foot are the other teams to make 100% starts and play Bordeaux and Lyon, respectively.

