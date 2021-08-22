Left Menu

McCullum 'unavailable' for CPL 2021, Imran Jan appointed Trinbago Knight Riders head coach

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) head coach Brendon McCullum will miss the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to personal reasons and COVID related travel restrictions.

ANI | Port Of Spain | Updated: 22-08-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 10:03 IST
McCullum 'unavailable' for CPL 2021, Imran Jan appointed Trinbago Knight Riders head coach
TKR coach Brendon McCullum. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) head coach Brendon McCullum will miss the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to personal reasons and COVID related travel restrictions. Defending champions TKR have appointed Imran Jan as the head coach of the side for CPL 2021. Imran, a former Trinidad, and Tobago skipper and West Indies A cricketer himself, has been a part of the TKR setup since inception as an assistant coach.

"The Trinbago Knight Riders, defending champions of the Caribbean Premier League, today announced a couple of changes to their support staff for CPL 2021 season," TKR said in a statement. "Head Coach Brendon McCullum is unavailable for CPL 2021, due to personal reasons & COVID related travel restrictions. Consequently, TKR have appointed Imran Jan as the Head Coach for CPL 2021.

"Additionally, Dinanath Ramnarine, the former West Indies player, has joined the support staff as advisor," it added. Ramnarine represented the West Indies in 12 Tests and four ODIs in an international career spanning from 1997 to 2002.

TKR will play their first game on August 26 versus The Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park to commence the defence of their CPL title. All 33 matches of the 2021 CPL will be played at Warner Park with a cap of 50 per cent capacity for vaccinated spectators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021