Soccer-Rashford back at United's training base after shoulder surgery

"He seemed very happy with the surgery," Solskjaer told the club website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/marcus-rashford-returns-to-carrington-to-continue-recovery-from-shoulder-surgery-22-august-2021 before Sunday's Premier League trip to Southampton. "He's working in the gym, we see him every day so he'll be chomping at the bit when it gets nearer to the time when he can come back.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 12:59 IST
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has returned to the club's Carrington training ground to continue his recovery from a recent shoulder operation, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Rashford said last week he had successfully undergone surgery https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mun-idUKKBN2FB1LX on a shoulder injury, which he picked up during the latter part of the 2020-21 season.

The injury cut short his game time, with the 23-year-old playing only a limited role with England during their run to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to champions Italy.

"He's working in the gym, we see him every day so he'll be chomping at the bit when it gets nearer to the time when he can come back. "Of course, any time you're off with an injury is a hard time but it's also time to reflect and find yourself again. That's what we hope is going to happen to Marcus."

Solskjaer gave no indication of the likely length of Rashford's absence, but British media reported the England international is expected to be out for up to 12 weeks and miss a chunk of United's campaign.

