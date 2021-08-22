Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour pushes final round of Northern Trust to Monday; Tennis-'I almost broke my hand' Medvedev collides with camera in shock loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

PGA Tour pushes final round of Northern Trust to Monday

The final round of the Northern Trust will be contested on Monday with respect to the projected path of Hurricane Henri, the PGA Tour announced Saturday. The system was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as of Saturday morning. It is forecast to make landfall on Sunday approximately 60 miles east of Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., the site of the tournament.

Tennis-'I almost broke my hand' Medvedev collides with camera in shock loss

A collision with an on-court camera spelled disaster for in-form Daniil Medvedev on Saturday when he was stunned 2-6 6-3 6-3 by fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in their Western & Southern Open semi-final in Cincinnati. Rublev will play Alexander Zverev for his maiden Masters 1000 title on Sunday after the German downed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 (4) in a thrilling second semi-final at the warm-up for the U.S. Open.

Athletics-Thompson-Herah posts second-fastest 100m ever in speedy Pre Classic

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100 meters in the second-fastest time ever at the Eugene Diamond League, crossing the finishing line in 10.54 seconds on Saturday. Thompson-Herah, who completed a 100m-200m double for a second successive Olympics in Tokyo, said she surprised even herself at Hayward Field, beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by nearly two-tenths of a second. Shericka Jackson finished third to repeat the Jamaicans' Tokyo podium sweep.

Boxing-Pacquiao beaten by Ugas in welterweight title fight, considers his future

Cuban Yordenis Ugas pulled off a stunning victory over 42-year-old former champion Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday. The judges scored the fight 115-113 116-112 116-112 in favor of Ugas, who controlled the second half of the contest with his jab as the more aggressive Pacquiao struggled to land his punches on his return to the ring after a two-year absence.

Sha'Carri Richardson returns from ban, finishes in last in 100 meters

Sha'Carri Richardson finished in the last place in the 100-meter dash in her return to the track Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. Richardson, 21, was suspended for 30 days for testing positive for a substance found in marijuana, which forced her to miss the Olympics.

Athletics-Hassan comes up short in quest for 5,000m world record

Sifan Hassan dominated the field but came up short in her quest to break the 5,000 meters world record on Friday in her first meet since her star turn at the Tokyo Olympics. In front of throngs of hopeful fans and on a picture-perfect night at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner easily won with a time of 14:27.89 but failed to beat the record of 14:06.62 set by Letesenbet Gidey in 2020.

Triathlon-Duffy, Blummenfelt win world titles after Olympic golds

Bermuda's Flora Duffy became the first triathlete ever to win Olympic gold and the triathlon world championship in the same year on Saturday, with Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt repeating the achievement hours later on the men's side in Edmonton. Duffy, 33, led in the standings by a 467-point margin headed into Saturday's grand final and got a fast start diving off the pontoon under pristine conditions.

Golf-Nordqvist charges to top of women's Open leaderboard

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist roared to the top of the women's British Open leaderboard with a faultless seven-under-par 65 at a murky and damp Carnoustie on Saturday. Two-time major champion Nordqvist's sizzling third-round featuring seven birdies and no dropped shots jumped her 22 places up the leaderboard where she is tied on nine under with Denmark's Nanna Madsen, who carded an impressive four-under 68.

NFL roundup: Mitchell Trubisky excels, lifts Bills past Bears

Mitchell Trubisky torched his former team by throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday in a preseason game. Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes while receiving a mix of boos and cheers from the fans at Soldier Field. He was selected by the Bears with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Athletics-Richardson glad her ban brought attention to sprinting

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who will return to action this weekend after a month-long ban, said on Friday that while her positive cannabis test kept her from competing at the Tokyo Olympics she is happy it bought attention to her sport. The flamboyant American sprinter was expected to be one of the biggest draws in Tokyo but her dreams were cut short due to a positive test at the U.S. Olympic trials in June after she had streaked to victory in the 100m.

