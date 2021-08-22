Left Menu

Silverwood should have asked Root, "What the hell is going on": Vaughan on bouncer tactic

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah scripted a sensational turnaround on the final day when they shared a record ninth wicket partnership of 89 runs to help India set a 272-run target, which England failed to achieve after being bowled out for 120.The nadir came in that hour and 20 minutes before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test, which must rank among the worst stuff Ive seen from an England Test team in years, Vaughan wrote in a facebook post.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:10 IST
Silverwood should have asked Root, "What the hell is going on": Vaughan on bouncer tactic
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed England head coach Chris Silverwood for not even trying to stop Joe Root from his bouncer barrage tactic against India in the second Test, which badly backfired leading ''worst 20 minutes'' before lunch session. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah scripted a sensational turnaround on the final day when they shared a record ninth-wicket partnership of 89 runs to help India set a 272-run target, which England failed to achieve after being bowled out for 120.

''The nadir came in that hour and 20 minutes before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test, which must rank among the worst stuff I've seen from an England Test team in years,'' Vaughan wrote in a Facebook post. Bumrah, who had bowled a lot of bouncers to England tail-enders especially James Anderson, found himself in the receiving end when he walked out to bat with pacer Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler exchanging words with the Indian seamer.

However, it boomeranged as Bumrah and Shami rescued India from 209-8 to 298-8 declared. The visitors eventually thrashed England by 151 runs in the 2nd Test.

''Plenty has been written and said about how England lost the plot in attempting to bounce out Jasprit Bumrah, and Joe Root was undeniably let down by some of his senior players who should have intervened with him sooner, but I also wanted to see something from the coach,'' Vaughan wrote.

''Why was Silverwood not sending someone out onto the pitch with a drink, asking Root what the hell was going on and getting him to change tactics? I know that is what Duncan Fletcher would have done with me had I suffered a brain fade on the field.'' Vaughan said England completely ''blew'' their chances on that session.

''Every Test match essentially boils down to a handful of moments which dictate the outcome: the best teams rise to them and find a way to win them. ''This was the big moment in the second Test and England blew it, and Silverwood has to take his share of responsibility for that.'' England now trails the five-match series 0-1 and Vaughan said the onus is on Silverwood to change the momentum of the series.

''He (Chris Silverwood) has to show that he is capable of changing England's momentum in this series because at the moment it is only going one way and that is in the direction of Virat Kohli, who has his hosts right where he wants them - hot under the collar, not thinking straight and making silly mistakes,'' Vaughan wrote.

The third Test will begin at Headingley on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021