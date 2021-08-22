Soccer-Besiktas say Nsakala recovering after collapsing on pitch

Besiktas defender Fabrice Nsakala is recovering in a hospital after the Democratic Republic of Congo international collapsed on the pitch in their meeting with Gaziantepspor on Saturday, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Sunday. Left back Nsakala went to ground in the 70th minute of the match, sparking concern among team mates and opposition players alike, before he was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance.

Besiktas did not state why the 31-year-old had collapsed. "The early reports have shown that he's in better condition and doing quite well," the club said in a statement https://bjk.com.tr/en/haber/81535/fabrica-nsakala-doing-much-better.html and thanked well-wishers for their concern.

Advertisement

Nsakala had tweeted a picture of himself on a hospital bed, smiling and gesturing while undergoing tests. The incident follows Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's collapse after a cardiac arrest https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/denmarks-eriksen-given-cpr-during-euro-2020-clash-2021-06-12 while playing against Finland in the European Championship two months ago.

Eriksen received life-saving treatment on the pitch before having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device fitted later on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)