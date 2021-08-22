Left Menu

Soccer-Barca's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out of action after picking up a calf strain in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the club said in a statement on Sunday. Barca's statement did not give any indication when Pique would return, stating that he would continue to be assessed.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 22-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 19:38 IST
Soccer-Barca's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out of action after picking up a calf strain in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the club said in a statement on Sunday. Pique, who scored in Barca's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad the previous week after agreeing to take a pay cut to alleviate the club's financial problems and ensure they could register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, was taken off in the first half against Athletic.

The 34-year-old's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe as Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time against Athletic. Barca's statement did not give any indication when Pique would return, stating that he would continue to be assessed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021