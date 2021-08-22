Left Menu

Soccer-Kane makes first appearance as Alli earns Spurs win at Wolves

Kane, who has been linked with a move to champions Manchester City all summer, came on in the second half and missed a great chance to immediately get on the scoresheet. Alli's ninth-minute penalty was enough for Spurs to pick up all three points, however, as Nuno's first trip back to the club he brought up to the Premier League during a four-year spell between 2017 and 2021 ended successfully.

Updated: 22-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 20:33 IST
Harry Kane came off the bench to make his first Tottenham Hotspur appearance of the season as Dele Alli's penalty earned coach Nuno Espirito Santo a 1-0 win on his return to his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday. Kane, who has been linked with a move to champions Manchester City all summer, came on in the second half and missed a great chance to immediately get on the scoresheet.

Alli's ninth-minute penalty was enough for Spurs to pick up all three points, however, as Nuno's first trip back to the club he brought up to the Premier League during a four-year spell between 2017 and 2021 ended successfully. The results means Spurs have won two from two so far this season, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

Wolves remain without a single point after two defeats from their opening two league matches.

