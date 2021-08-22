Soccer-Sloppy United held to draw at impressive Southampton

A second-half strike from Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood cancelled out an own goal by team mate Fred in a 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. United had a euphoric start to the season with a 5-1 home win over Leeds United but could not repeat that performance and were lucky not to lose to Ralph Hasenhuettl's organised and dynamic side.

Southampton took the lead on the half-hour mark after a bright spell when Jack Stephens dispossessed Bruno Fernandes in the United half and the hosts swiftly moved the ball towards Che Adams, whose shot took a heavy deflection off Fred to squirm inside the near post and past David de Gea. United defender Harry Maguire had hit the crossbar early on with a looping header while Anthony Martial's rebound was scrambled off the line by Mohammed Salisu but the half had belonged to Southampton, who swarmed over United with an aggressive high press and caused havoc down the right-hand side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side levelled early in the 55th when Greenwood thumped a low shot under Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy after clever interplay between Fernandes and Paul Pogba, who added another assist to the five he notched up against Leeds. Southampton finished the game strongest though and Adam Armstrong missed two clear chances to win it, first being denied by a fine save from De Gea following another speedy transition and then failing to steer an Adams flick on towards goal following a corner.

Greenwood praised Southampton's performance but criticised his side for not capitalising on the equaliser. "It was a difficult game, Southampton defended well but in my eyes we dropped two points," he told Sky Sports.

"When we got the equaliser we should have gone for the throats, the time went away and we did not get the winner towards the end." Southampton right back Valentino Livramento said his side had chances to take all three points but he was happy with one.

"We knew the way we could compete was by being physical and aggressive with the press and hitting them on the counter," he said. "I feel we could have won the game, maybe could have lost the game, but a draw is a fair result."

