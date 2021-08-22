Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras fall to third consecutive loss in Brazil league

The result meant second-placed Palmeiras missed a chance to cut the gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro, who are five points ahead and play Fluminense on Monday. Cuiaba move up to 13th place in the 20-team table.

Soccer-Palmeiras fall to third consecutive loss in Brazil league
Palmeiras lost a third consecutive Brazilian Serie A match on Sunday when they suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat against promoted Cuiaba. Clayson put Cuiaba 1-0 ahead after just 70 seconds when he rifled home a low shot from the edge of the box.

Palmeiras pushed hard for an equaliser, leaving gaps at the back and Cuiaba scored a second on the break through Uillian Correia in injury time.

Cuiaba move up to 13th place in the 20-team table.

