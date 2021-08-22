Left Menu

Soccer-Gnabry double helps Bayern to beat Cologne 3-2 for first win of season

Gnabry doubled their advantage with a side-footed goal from Thomas Mueller's low cross, but Modeste pulled one back almost immediately in the 60th minute before Uth finished in style to level the contest two minutes later. Earlier, 10-man Union Berlin drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim, with Taiwo Awoniyi netting a second-half equaliser, after team mate Niko Giesselmann had scored the opener in the 10th minute.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 22-08-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 23:02 IST
Soccer-Gnabry double helps Bayern to beat Cologne 3-2 for first win of season
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Defending champions Bayern Munich secured their first win of the Bundesliga campaign with a 3-2 victory over battling Cologne on Sunday thanks to Serge Gnabry's double and a Robert Lewandowski strike. Gnabry thundered the ball past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 71st minute of the contest at the Allianz Arena to settle his team's nerves, after the visitors had struck through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth to make it 2-2.

The contest began on a sombre note after Bayern paid tribute to club hero Gerd Mueller who died at the age of 75 last week, and it was Lewandowski who sparked it to life five minutes after the break by tapping in Jamal Musiala's pass. Gnabry doubled their advantage with a side-footed goal from Thomas Mueller's low cross, but Modeste pulled one back almost immediately in the 60th minute before Uth finished in style to level the contest two minutes later.

Earlier, 10-man Union Berlin drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim, with Taiwo Awoniyi netting a second-half equaliser, after team mate Niko Giesselmann had scored the opener in the 10th minute. Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma had drawn his side level at 1-1 in the 14th minute before Jacob Bruun Larsen thought he had sealed all three points with a well-taken goal.

The game turned scrappy towards the end and Berlin defender Marvin Friedrich was sent off in added time when he brought down Sargis Adamyan just outside the box for his second yellow card.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021