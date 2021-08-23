Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Aug 22

August 22 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

The duty editor is Steve Ginsburg, 202-898-8427 - - - -

Advertisement

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sunday game coverage: Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 2 p.m. ----

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE D Travis Sanheim re-signs with Flyers on two-year deal The Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Travis Sanheim have avoided arbitration by reaching a two-year, $9.35 million deal. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-SANHEIM, Field Level Media ---- MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Tigers place RHP Wily Peralta (blister) on injured list The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Wily Peralta on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a blister on one of the fingers on his pitching hand. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-PERALTA, Field Level Media -- Mariners sign righty reliever Matt Andriese The Seattle Mariners signed right-handed reliever Matt Andriese and added him to the roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-ANDRIESE, Field Level Media -- Rangers-Red Sox finale postponed to Monday The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will have to wait until Monday to determine a series winner in the finale of their three-game set at Fenway Park. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-TEX-POSTPONED, Field Level Media -- Blue Jays activate Alek Manoah from bereavement list The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated rookie right-hander Alek Manoah from the bereavement list Sunday and optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-MANOAH, Field Level Media -- Rays place DH Nelson Cruz on COVID-19 injured list The Tampa Bay Rays placed veteran slugger Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-CRUZ, Field Level Media -- Nationals activate RHPs Kyle McGowin, Austin Voth from IL The Washington Nationals activated right-handers Kyle McGowin and Austin Voth from the injured list on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-MCGOWIN-VOTH, Field Level Media -- Sunday game coverage: Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at NY Yankees, 1:05 p.m. (postponed) Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m. (postponed) Miami at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m. ---- NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Rams RB Raymond Calais to have foot surgery Los Angeles Rams running back Raymond Calais will need surgery for a foot injury sustained in Saturday night's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-CALAIS, Field Level Media -- Report: Bengals DE Joseph Ossai facing knee surgery Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Joseph Ossai will have knee surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-OSSAI, Field Level Media -- Report: Ravens fear ACL tear for LB L.J. Fort The Baltimore Ravens fear linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Saturday night's preseason win at Carolina, The Athletic reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-FORT, Field Level Media -- Broncos' Vic Fangio still mulling team's starting QB Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio isn't ready to declare the identity of his starting quarterback due in large part to what he's seen from both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-BRIDGEWATER-LOCK, Field Level Media -- Vikings WR Adam Thielen nursing bruised thigh Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen exited Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts with a bruised thigh. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-THIELEN, Field Level Media -- Sunday's preseason coverage: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m. ---- TENNIS ATP -- Cincinnati; Winston-Salem, N.C. WTA -- Cincinnati; Cleveland; Chicago ---- GOLF PGA -- Northern Trust (final round delayed until Monday) AIG Women's Open Champions -- Boeing Classic ---- AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan, 3 p.m. Erik Jones signs with Richard Petty Motorsports through 2022 One week after his best finish of 2021, Erik Jones said Sunday that he has signed a deal to remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through next season. AUTORACING-NASCAR-JONES-RPM, Field Level Media ---- ESPORTS CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 14 Dota -- ESL One Fall Call of Duty League Championship LoL - League Championship Series 2021 Championship (North America)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)