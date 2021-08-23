Left Menu

Soccer-'He helped the team' - Nuno happy with Kane contribution in Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur coach Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the contribution of substitute Harry Kane on his first appearance of the season in his side's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, insisting there is more to come from the striker.

Reuters | Wolverhampton | Updated: 23-08-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 00:42 IST
Soccer-'He helped the team' - Nuno happy with Kane contribution in Spurs win
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur coach Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the contribution of substitute Harry Kane on his first appearance of the season in his side's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, insisting there is more to come from the striker. Kane has long been linked to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions' manager Pep Guardiola admitting the club are interesting in signing the England captain if Spurs are willing to negotiate.

The 28-year-old Kane was not named in Tottenham's squad for their home win over City last weekend, and did not travel for their Europa Conference League loss to Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal in midweek, before coming off the bench at Molineux. "He did well, he helped the team," Nuno said of Kane's contribution. "He is still in the process of improving his fitness. But he is one of the best players in the world. You can see he helped the team in possession."

Spurs fans gave Kane a warm welcome when he entered the fray in the second half, before watching the striker denied by a fine save from Jose Sa, a miss that did not prove costly after Dele Alli's early penalty was enough to secure the three points. "I was pleased with the attitude of the fans," Nuno added. "We have to be together. We have amazing fans and have to be thankful for that.

"He (Kane) is better today and he’ll be better tomorrow. He can still improve, we cannot put a bar on that." New Wolves boss Bruno Lage is confident his side are on the right track, despite a poor start to the season that has seen them lose two from two so far.

"I think we did well, the game stays in our hands for 90 minutes, they have two chances, two transitions, they have the penalty," he said. "We have 25 attempts to (try to) score one goal, In two games, we had 42 attempts and didn't score one goal. I'm unhappy with the result but I believe in working hard... what we're doing now gives me confidence.

"It's not a question about little things, it's just about scoring goals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021