Soccer-'He helped the team' - Nuno happy with Kane contribution in Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur coach Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the contribution of substitute Harry Kane on his first appearance of the season in his side's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, insisting there is more to come from the striker. Kane has long been linked to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions' manager Pep Guardiola admitting the club are interesting in signing the England captain if Spurs are willing to negotiate.

The 28-year-old Kane was not named in Tottenham's squad for their home win over City last weekend, and did not travel for their Europa Conference League loss to Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal in midweek, before coming off the bench at Molineux. "He did well, he helped the team," Nuno said of Kane's contribution. "He is still in the process of improving his fitness. But he is one of the best players in the world. You can see he helped the team in possession."

Spurs fans gave Kane a warm welcome when he entered the fray in the second half, before watching the striker denied by a fine save from Jose Sa, a miss that did not prove costly after Dele Alli's early penalty was enough to secure the three points. "I was pleased with the attitude of the fans," Nuno added. "We have to be together. We have amazing fans and have to be thankful for that.

"He (Kane) is better today and he’ll be better tomorrow. He can still improve, we cannot put a bar on that." New Wolves boss Bruno Lage is confident his side are on the right track, despite a poor start to the season that has seen them lose two from two so far.

"I think we did well, the game stays in our hands for 90 minutes, they have two chances, two transitions, they have the penalty," he said. "We have 25 attempts to (try to) score one goal, In two games, we had 42 attempts and didn't score one goal. I'm unhappy with the result but I believe in working hard... what we're doing now gives me confidence.

"It's not a question about little things, it's just about scoring goals."

