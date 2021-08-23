Left Menu

Soccer-Correa scores again as Atletico beat Elche after parading trophy

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa scored for the third time in two games to give the LaLiga champions a somewhat unconvincing 1-0 win at home to Elche in an emotional return for supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa scored for the third time in two games to give the LaLiga champions a somewhat unconvincing 1-0 win at home to Elche in an emotional return for supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday. Captain Koke paraded the LaLiga trophy to the 25,000 fans at the stadium before kick off in the first Atletico home game with supporters since March 2020 although the party atmosphere was dampened as the hosts made a poor start to the game.

But Correa eventually gave Atletico the lead in the 39th minute, calmly slotting into an unguarded net with the outside of his boot after Elche goalkeeper Kiko Casilla failed to properly deal with a long ball from Rodrigo de Paul. Correa scored both of Atletico's goals in their 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on the opening weekend and is responsible for 100% of Diego Simeone's side's goals so far this season.

Casilla did his best to atone for his mistake by making two fine saves early in the second half, keeping out efforts from Jose Gimenez and Yannick Carrasco. But Elche, who secured survival on the final day of last season, took the game to the champions for most of the second period and had more possession and more chances even if they never truly managed to trouble Atleti keeper Jan Oblak.

