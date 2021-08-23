Left Menu

Soccer-Nice v Marseille match suspended due to crowd trouble

But Marseille refused to join them, with French daily L'Equipe reporting that visiting players Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were injured in the fighting. Nice were 1-0 up when play was interrupted in the 75th minute, with Swedish striker Kasper Dolberg firing them ahead in the 49th after Marseille missed a string of first-half chances.

The Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Olympique Marseille was suspended in the second half due to serious crowd trouble on Sunday after Marseille players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and came onto the pitch. Nice supporters threw water bottles at Marseille forward Dimitri Payet when he was about to take a corner and, after the forward hurled one back at them, a full scale brawl ensued when some of the fans rushed on to the pitch.

Both teams retreated to the tunnel and play was held up for over an hour before Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere appealed to Nice supporters over the sound system for calm and the home players returned to the pitch to warm up. But Marseille refused to join them, with French daily L'Equipe reporting that visiting players Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were injured in the fighting.

Nice were 1-0 up when play was interrupted in the 75th minute, with Swedish striker Kasper Dolberg firing them ahead in the 49th after Marseille missed a string of first-half chances. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

