Soccer-Inter snatch 2-2 draw at Santos in Brazil's Serie A

Internacional's Yuri Alberto scored with two minutes remaining to rescue a point at Santos with a 2-2 draw in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday. Gabriel Mercado put the visitors ahead after eight minutes with a neat finish from close range.

Gabriel Pirani equalised after 24 minutes for Santos and Madson’s perfectly executed header 10 minutes before the break looked like giving the home side all three points. However, Yuri Alberto got his sixth goal of the season moments before the final whistle to leave the spoils even.

The draw means both clubs remain in mid-table with 22 points from 17 games. Inter are 10th and Santos one place behind having scored three fewer goals.

