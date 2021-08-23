Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Nordqvist stays calm in thrilling finale to win women's Open

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist captured the women's British Open title with a one-shot win at Carnoustie on Sunday for her third major triumph after holding her nerve to beat Denmark's Nanna Madsen in a tense final hole. The overnight leaders were locked at 12-under heading into the 18th in a thrilling final round in which six players were tied for top spot at nine-under at one point.

Tennis-'I almost broke my hand' Medvedev collides with camera in shock loss

A collision with an on-court camera spelled disaster for in-form Daniil Medvedev on Saturday when he was stunned 2-6 6-3 6-3 by fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in their Western & Southern Open semi-final in Cincinnati. Rublev will play Alexander Zverev for his maiden Masters 1000 title on Sunday after the German downed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 (4) in a thrilling second semi-final at the warm-up for the U.S. Open.

Soccer-Inter snatch 2-2 draw at Santos in Brazil's Serie A

Internacional's Yuri Alberto scored with two minutes remaining to rescue a point at Santos with a 2-2 draw in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday. Gabriel Mercado put the visitors ahead after eight minutes with a neat finish from close range.

Boxing-Pacquiao beaten by Ugas in welterweight title fight, considers his future

Cuban Yordenis Ugas pulled off a stunning victory over 42-year-old former champion Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday. The judges scored the fight 115-113 116-112 116-112 in favour of Ugas, who controlled the second half of the contest with his jab as the more aggressive Pacquiao struggled to land his punches on his return to the ring after a two-year absence.

Cycling-Briton Shriever claims world title weeks after Olympic gold

Britain's BMX racing Olympic champion Bethany Shriever won the world championship title on Sunday with a superb performance in Papendal in the Netherlands, after a three-rider crash ended Alise Willoughby's hopes of retaining her crown. Shriever, who once worked as a teaching assistant to fund her riding, sprang a major surprise when she dethroned Colombia's BMX queen Mariana Pajon to win gold in a thrilling race around one lap at the Tokyo Games last month.

Sha'Carri Richardson returns from ban, finishes in last in 100 meters

Sha'Carri Richardson finished in last place in the 100-meter dash in her return to the track Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. Richardson, 21, was suspended for 30 days for testing positive for a substance found in marijuana, which forced her to miss the Olympics.

MLB roundup: Giants edge A's on Lamonte Wade Jr.'s 9th-inning HR

Pinch hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. smacked a two-run, go-ahead home run off Oakland Athletics closer Lou Trivino in the top of the ninth inning Saturday afternoon, sending the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 6-5 victory in the rivalry series. Wade's homer, his 16th of the season overall and first in 18 pinch-hitting appearances this year, came after Trivino (5-5) had walked Brandon Belt to put the potential tying run aboard in a 5-4 game with one out in the ninth.

Triathlon-Duffy, Blummenfelt win world titles after Olympic golds

Bermuda's Flora Duffy became the first triathlete ever to win Olympic gold and the triathlon world championship in the same year on Saturday, with Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt repeating the achievement hours later on the men's side in Edmonton. Duffy, 33, led in the standings by a 467-point margin headed into Saturday's grand final and got a fast start diving off the pontoon under pristine conditions.

NFL roundup: Mitchell Trubisky excels, lifts Bills past Bears

Mitchell Trubisky torched his former team by throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday in a preseason game. Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes while receiving a mix of boos and cheers from the fans at Soldier Field. He was selected by the Bears with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Caruso solos to Vuelta stage win in mountains, Roglic increases lead

Italian rider Damiano Caruso won stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday after a tremendous solo display in the mountains of Andalusia, while reigning champion Primoz Roglic came second to increase his overall lead. Caruso spent the final 70km of the 188km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique out front alone and although Roglic and Enric Mas were eating into his lead by the end, the 33-year-old clung on to win his fourth grand tour stage and his first at the Vuelta since 2017.

