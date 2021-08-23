Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants; Golf-Korda, women's Open winner Nordqvist qualify for Solheim Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants

The Cleveland Browns edged the visiting New York Giants 17-13 in a fairly even matchup Sunday afternoon. Both teams rested most of their starters, with the Giants' offensive line the only secure first-team players to play in the game. The Browns totaled 370 yards and 24 first downs, while the Giants had 308 and 18, respectively.

Golf-Korda, women's Open winner Nordqvist qualify for Solheim Cup

World number one Nelly Korda leads the way for the United States at the upcoming Solheim Cup as women's British Open winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden qualified for Team Europe's title defense. The favorited U.S. confirmed their nine automatic qualifiers on Sunday, with six qualifyings for Europe, ahead of the tournament at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, which kicks off next week.

Golf-Nordqvist stays calm in thrilling finale to win women's Open

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist captured the women's British Open title with a one-shot win at Carnoustie on Sunday for her third major triumph after holding her nerve to beat Denmark's Nanna Madsen in a tense final hole. The overnight leaders were locked at 12-under heading into the 18th in a thrilling final round in which six players were tied for the top spot at nine-under at one point.

Soccer-Inter snatch 2-2 draw at Santos in Brazil's Serie A

Internacional's Yuri Alberto scored with two minutes remaining to rescue a point at Santos with a 2-2 draw in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. Gabriel Mercado put the visitors ahead after eight minutes with a neat finish from close range.

Cycling-Briton Shriever claims world title weeks after Olympic gold

Britain's BMX racing Olympic champion Bethany Shriever won the world championship title on Sunday with a superb performance in Papendal in the Netherlands, after a three-rider crash ended Alise Willoughby's hopes of retaining her crown. Shriever, who once worked as a teaching assistant to fund her riding, sprang a major surprise when she dethroned Colombia's BMX queen Mariana Pajon to win gold in a thrilling race around one lap at the Tokyo Games last month.

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Germany's Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.

MLB roundup: Giants edge A's on Lamonte Wade Jr.'s 9th-inning HR

Pinch hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. smacked a two-run, go-ahead home run off Oakland Athletics closer Lou Trivino in the top of the ninth inning Saturday afternoon, sending the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 6-5 victory in the rivalry series. Wade's homer, his 16th of the season overall and first in 18 pinch-hitting appearances this year, came after Trivino (5-5) had walked Brandon Belt to put the potential tying run aboard in a 5-4 game with one out in the ninth.

Tennis-Djokovic U.S. Open favourite but let's see, says in-form Zverev

Alexander Zverev will take an 11-match winning streak into the U.S. Open after adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday but still rates Novak Djokovic as the favorite to take the title at Flushing Meadow. The German world number four defeated Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-3 in less than an hour in Cincinnati to win his second Masters 1000 tournament of the season and fourth title in all.

Tennis-Barty enjoys "awesome" U.S. Open tune-up with Cincinnati win

World number one Ash Barty will head to the U.S. Open in peak form after ending Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann's brave run with a 6-3 6-1 defeat to claim the Western and Southern Open title in Cincinnati on Sunday. Wimbledon champion Barty will now bid for her third Grand Slam crown and first on hardcourt at New York after humbling major winners Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka, and Barbora Krejcikova.

Caruso solos to Vuelta stage win in mountains, Roglic increases lead

Italian rider Damiano Caruso won stage nine of the Vuelta an Espana on Sunday after a tremendous solo display in the mountains of Andalusia, while reigning champion Primoz Roglic came second to increase his overall lead. Caruso spent the final 70km of the 188km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique out front alone and although Roglic and Enric Mas were eating into his lead by the end, the 33-year-old clung on to win his fourth grand tour stage and his first at the Vuelta since 2017.

