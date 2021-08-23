Soccer-Wolfsburg sign Germany forward Waldschmidt from Benfica for 12 mln euros

Benfica's Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt has joined Bundesliga team Wolfsburg in a four-year deal worth 12 million euros ($14.06 million), the Portuguese club confirmed on Monday. Waldschmidt, who has two goals in seven appearances for Germany, returns to the Bundesliga after a year, having spent two seasons at Freiburg from 2018-2020. He previously also played for Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Benfica last season. "I'm really happy to be back in the Bundesliga," Waldschmidt told the Wolfsburg website after signing the deal.

"After I started talking to the Wolfsburg management team, I soon knew that making the step to Wolfsburg is exactly the right one for me. "I like the path the club is on, and their philosophy and ambitions are completely in alignment with mine."

Wolfsburg, who are top of the table after two rounds of fixtures, host RB Leipzig on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)

