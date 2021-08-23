Golf-Team Europe picks three rookies to join Solheim title defence

Captain Catriona Matthew selected a trio of Solheim Cup rookies for Team Europe's title defense as the biennial tournament kicks off next week at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Europe takes on favorites United States with newcomers Nanna Madsen of Denmark, who finished fifth on Sunday at the women's British Open, Ireland's Leona Maguire, and Finland's Matilda Castren among the six captain's selections.

Maguire and Castren are the first players from their respective nations to compete for Europe in the tournament. "I don't think it has really sunk in yet, but it brings tears of joy into my eyes just thinking about it," said Castren, who had her first LPGA tour win at the Mediheal Championship in June.

Advertisement

Matthew also selected Solheim veterans Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden, who finished tied for second at the women's British Open, Celine Boutier of France and England's Mel Reid. The United States has won 10 of the 16 editions of the Solheim Cup and are favorites, with world number one Nelly Korda expected to anchor.

But Matthew said last week she had no concerns accepting the "underdogs" tag ahead of the tournament. Joining Team Europe through automatic qualifying were Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, who secured her third major triumph by one shot at Carnoustie on Sunday, German Sophia Popov, Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark, and England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.

The American team is set to be announced later Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)