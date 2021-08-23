Left Menu

Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale storm into quarter-finals of Cleveland Championships

India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships in the women's doubles event.

ANI | Cleveland | Updated: 23-08-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 13:06 IST
Sania Mirza (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mirza and her partner from the USA never gave Kalashnikova and Andreea any chance to settle in the match as they captured the first set very easily. The second set was no different as they provided no respite to their opponents and stormed into the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament. Earlier last week, Sania and her Tunisian partner Ons Jabeur bowed out of the women's doubles event at the ATP Masters 1000 Western and Southern Cincinnati Open following a straight-set defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-2 in the first round match of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

