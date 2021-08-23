Left Menu

Soccer-City to unveil Silva, Kompany statues before Arsenal game

"The decision to honour the three players was based on their unparalleled contribution to the club's transformation over their combined 31 years at the club," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/andy-scott-revealed-as-sculptor-behind-manchester-city-statues-63765253. Silva and Aguero are currently with La Liga teams Real Sociedad and Barcelona respectively, while Kompany is the head coach of Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht.

Manchester City will unveil statues made in honor of former players David Silva and Vincent Kompany outside the Etihad Stadium ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at home to Arsenal, the club said on Monday. Spanish midfielder Silva, who helped City win the Premier League four times and the FA Cup twice, left the club last year. Former captain and Belgian defender Vincent Kompany left in 2019 after 11 years at the club.

