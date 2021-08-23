Left Menu

PM Modi praises India's junior wrestlers after they win 11 medals at World Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent which bagged a total of 11 medals at the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Ufa, Russia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:12 IST
Bipasha, Sanju Devi, and Bhateri (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent which bagged a total of 11 medals at the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Ufa, Russia. "More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men's and Women's contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted. Making full use of the repechage route in men's freestyle, Yash (74kg), Pruthvi Babasehb Patil (92kg) and Anirudh (125kg) grabbed bronze medals. Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak (97kg) too ended with a bronze. Ravinder (men's 61kg freestyle) was the sole silver medalist from the men's side as the team finished their campaign with six medals overall.

In women's freestyle, Bipasha (76kg), Sanju Devi (62kg) and Bhateri (65kg) clinched silver. Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) clinched bronze medals to add to India's tally. The women's wrestling at the Junior World Championships came to an end for India with three silver and two bronze medals. Meanwhile, the Indian Greco Roman contingent returned without any medal from the showpiece event after Ravi Malik lost his 82kg bronze medal play-off by technical superiority in just 42 seconds against Georgia's Saba Mamaladze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

