Soccer-France's LFP soccer body summons Nice and Marseille to disciplinary hearing after trouble

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:33 IST
France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said it had summoned soccer clubs Nice and Marseille to a disciplinary hearing on Aug. 25 after last weekend's match between the two top-flight clubs was marred by crowd trouble.

The Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Olympique Marseille was abandoned in the 75th minute on Sunday after serious crowd trouble as Marseille players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.

Nice supporters threw water bottles as Marseille were about to take a corner and, after visiting forward Dimitri Payet hurled one back at them, a full-scale brawl ensued when some of the fans rushed onto the field.

