PM Modi congratulates athletes on winning medals at WAU20 Nairobi-2021

"Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated athletes on winning the medals at World Athletics Under 20 Nairobi-2021.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

(With Inputs from PIB)

