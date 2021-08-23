Left Menu

Arjun Maini bags first points in DTM Championship

Maini failed to qualify inside the top 10 meaning he had a mountain to climb during the second race of the weekend starting in P14.He showed remarkable maturity in what ultimately proved to be a chaotic race that saw nine cars retire from the event.

PTI | Nurburg | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:03 IST
Arjun Maini bags first points in DTM Championship
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini has become the first Indian to score points in the prestigious DTM Championship by achieving consecutive top-10 finishes. Maini showed tremendous maturity by finishing 10th and a career-best seventh at the two races held at the iconic Nurburgring circuit over the weekend. After enduring a series of unfortunate incidents, the Bengaluru-based driver finally had a race weekend devoid of any on-track misfortune as he delivering a steady and measured drive in both races. Racing for the GetSpeed team, Maini struggled to put a good lap together and could only manage a 12th place start for Race 1. The Indian made a tremendous getaway, making a few places, as the cars made their way around the first lap. However, an incident involving fellow Mercedes driver Max Bukh brought out the Safety Car, meaning the Indian had it all to do again. The restart saw Maini make up yet more positions with the Indian establishing himself in the top 10. Unfortunately, tire wear issues started to hamper Maini's progress meaning that the Mercedes man was forced to nurse his car home to a 10th place finish. While history was made on Saturday, there was more to come on Sunday. A wet Qualifying 2 session meant Maini found himself piloting a GT3 race car for the first time in wet-weather conditions. Maini failed to qualify inside the top 10 meaning he had a mountain to climb during the second race of the weekend starting in P14.

He showed remarkable maturity in what ultimately proved to be a chaotic race that saw nine cars retire from the event. In fact, it was a shrewd call from Maini's GetSpeed racing team that proved to make the difference as an early and well-executed pit-stop saw the Indian make up a host of positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021