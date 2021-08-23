Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka series gives South Africa perfect preparation for World Cup

"There is the opportunity and challenge for us to be successful in those conditions," Bavuma told reporters before the team’s departure on Monday. "It is an ODI series (first), but it is still a build-up to the World Cup in terms of giving us confidence to master our style of play." South Africa have traditionally struggled in spinner-friendly conditions but have won their last two limited overs tours of Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2018. "It is ideal for us to be put under that type of pressure, especially the batters.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:04 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka series gives South Africa perfect preparation for World Cup

South Africa will use their one-day series in Sri Lanka as preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup later this year as conditions in the United Arab Emirates are expected to be similar, captain Temba Bavuma said. South Africa will play three ODIs and three T20 games during the Sept. 2-14 tour, though a number of their frontline players have either been rested or are injured for the 50-over series.

Key batsman Quinton de Kock and seamer Lungi Ngidi will stay at home, while hard-hitting middle-order batsman David Miller is recovering from injury. All are expected to be available for the T20 matches which begin from Sept 10. "There is the opportunity and challenge for us to be successful in those conditions," Bavuma told reporters before the team’s departure on Monday.

"It is an ODI series (first), but it is still a build-up to the World Cup in terms of giving us confidence to master our style of play." South Africa have traditionally struggled in spinner-friendly conditions but have won their last two limited overs tours of Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2018.

"It is ideal for us to be put under that type of pressure, especially the batters. If I look at our performances lately, the bowling group has been very good. "Now the batters will also be put into that space where they will have to test their skills. When we get to (the World Cup) we expect the conditions to be similar to Sri Lanka.

"We know it is not an easy task to play there, whether it be red or white ball cricket. So we take confidence in the fact that we have had success there as a team." All games in the series will be staged in Colombo.

South Africa made one change to their squad before departure with seamer Lutho Sipamla replacing Junior Dala, who tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021