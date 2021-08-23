Eng vs Ind: Mark Wood ruled out of 3rd Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming third Test against India. "Wood has been ruled out with a jarred right shoulder," the ECB said in an official statement.

Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's and will not be fit to play at Emerald Headingley starting on Wednesday. He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match. The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game. India and England provided an intense spectacle on day five of the second Test as players from both sides engaged in verbals and in the end, it was Kohli's team that emerged triumphant in an engaging match.

After the win in the third Test, India opening batsman KL Rahul said that if the opposition chooses to engage in verbals with his side, then they very well know how to give it back. Last week, England men's head coach Chris Silverwood named a 15-player squad for the third Test. Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan returned to the Test squad for the first time in three years.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has also been included. He has yet to make his Test debut but will be aiming to add to his England credentials, having already been capped by the senior side in ODIs and IT20s. (ANI)

