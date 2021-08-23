Left Menu

Manchester City to unveil Kompany and Silva statues ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City on Monday revealed that the permanent statues of Club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva will be unveiled outside Etihad Stadium before the Premier League match against Arsenal this week.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:01 IST
Vincent Kompany and David Silva (Photo: Manchester City). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester City on Monday revealed that the permanent statues of Club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva will be unveiled outside Etihad Stadium before the Premier League match against Arsenal this week. Award-winning sculptor Andy Scott was the artist who won the commission to create permanent statues of Club legends Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Uniquely, the Kompany and Silva projects have been conducted entirely remotely from Scott's securing the commission in June 2020, through to creation, completion and transportation of the pieces, which arrived on schedule in Manchester from Philadelphia in August 2021, PL club stated on their website. The statues of Kompany and Silva are to be installed outside the Club's Etihad Stadium ahead of this weekend's fixture against Arsenal, with Aguero's tribute to follow in 2022, after his departure from the club this summer.

The legacy project was announced by Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak following the departure in Summer 2019 of Vincent Kompany, the Club's most successful captain in its 127-year history. The decision to honour the three players was based on their unparalleled contribution to the Club's transformation over their combined thirty-one years at the club. Al Mubarak has since indicated that further work is being undertaken to ensure the legends of earlier eras are appropriately celebrated. Kompany was City's long-time captain winning the Premier League title four times, as well as two FA Cups and four League Cups while Silva won one more League Cup medal. (ANI)

