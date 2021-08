Tokyo Paralympics: Hockey team captains Rani, Manpreet send best wishes to Indian contingent

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, the women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and men's skipper Manpreet Singh on Monday sent their best wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which will be underway from August 24. In her message for the Indian contingent, Rani said, "It is now time for the Tokyo Paralympics to begin, and I would like to send best wishes on behalf of Indian Hockey to each athlete who is getting ready to represent the nation in this prestigious event."

"These athletes are nothing short of real-life heroes, who have the power to motivate and inspire a large section of people in our country. I hope that every member in the Indian contingent can perform to the best of their ability and have a memorable experience in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics," she added. The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will see India send their biggest contingent ever for the quadrennial event, with 54 Indian athletes set to compete across nine disciplines.

Advertisement

Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh cited the athletes as an inspiration for the Indian society. "There is so much that a person can learn from the extraordinary journey of our para-athletes. Each athlete in the Indian contingent is a shining example of what a person can achieve with determination, grit, resilience, and hard work," said Manpreet.

"On behalf of the whole team, I wish the Indian Paralympic contingent all the best for the Tokyo Paralympics, and hope that the whole country will get behind them to show their support for all the athletes," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)