Left Menu

Boucher apologises for singing offensive songs, using nicknames during his playing days

Current South Africa coach Mark Boucher has apologised for singing offensive songs and using nicknames for coloured teammates during his playing days.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:56 IST
Boucher apologises for singing offensive songs, using nicknames during his playing days
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Current South Africa coach Mark Boucher has apologised for singing offensive songs and using nicknames for coloured teammates during his playing days. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Boucher has submitted a 14-page long affidavit to Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation-Building committee (SJN). He has also said that he is available for one-on-one discussions with any former teammates that he has offended.

In the affidavit, Boucher said he "deeply regrets and apologies for the part I played in joining in with my teammates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames". Former teammates of Boucher including Paul Adams have accused Boucher of racism. During his testimony to SJN, Adams had said that Boucher made racial slurs on him during one song.

However, Boucher was quick to say that he did not give Adams any nicknames, but he admitted that he along with his teammates should have been more sensitive. Boucher, the current coach of Proteas men's side, played 147 Tests and 295 ODIs, and is regarded as one of the best ever wicketkeepers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021