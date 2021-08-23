Left Menu

Montjane, Du Toit to be SA flag bearers at Tokyo Paralympics

Montjane is fresh off a first-ever appearance for a black South African woman at a Wimbledon single final and doubles final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:24 IST
Montjane, Du Toit to be SA flag bearers at Tokyo Paralympics
Team South Africa will be represented by a 34 member strong Paralympic team competing in at least seven sporting codes at the games. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane and world-record-holding track athlete Charl du Toit have been announced as flag bearers for Team South Africa at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening ceremony is expected to be held from Tuesday with the closing ceremony on Sunday, September 5.

Montjane is fresh off a first-ever appearance for a black South African woman at a Wimbledon single final and doubles final.

Du Toit is the current T37 100m and 400m Paralympic champion having won both at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

He also holds the world record in the 100m.

Team South Africa will be represented by a 34 member strong Paralympic team competing in at least seven sporting codes at the games.

Last week, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa wished the team well.

"South Africa's Paralympics team has made us proud in their previous performances and we are confident even this time around that they will continue to fly our flag high. As a proud supporter of Team South Africa, we are looking forward to seeing our sportsmen and women not only go for glory but to inspire our future generations of Paralympians," Mthethwa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021