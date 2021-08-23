Left Menu

Shiv Kapur finishes T-55th in Czech Masters

He started the final round two strokes behind 54-hole leader Tapio Pulkkanen, who was also seeking a first European Tour victory.He moved into the lead for the first time thanks to consecutive birdies on the ninth and tenth, but was quickly caught at the top of the leaderboard by Sean Crocker and Henrik Stenson who also staked their claims for the title before falling away on the home straight.Veerman had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:53 IST
Shiv Kapur finishes T-55th in Czech Masters
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur rounded off the week with a modest 73 and finished T-55th at the D+D REAL Czech Masters here. It was a tame end to his campaign after the first two rounds of 70-70. He had carded 75 in the third round.

Kapur had three birdies against four bogeys in his 73 on the final day.

Johannes Veerman carded a final round 68 to claim his maiden European Tour title on a hard-fought final day at the Albatross Golf Resort. He started the final round two strokes behind 54-hole leader Tapio Pulkkanen, who was also seeking a first European Tour victory.

He moved into the lead for the first time thanks to consecutive birdies on the ninth and tenth, but was quickly caught at the top of the leaderboard by Sean Crocker and Henrik Stenson who also staked their claims for the title before falling away on the home straight.

Veerman had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68. Pulkkanen dropped three shots on the last two holes with a bogey and a double.

Crocker and Pulkkanen shared second on 13 under par, while 2016 Czech Masters winner Paul Peterson and Stenson finished joint fourth one stroke further back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021