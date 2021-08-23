Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests

Sixteen individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League's latest round of tests carried out on 3,060 players and club staff, the league said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:08 IST
Soccer-Premier League's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Sixteen individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League's latest round of tests carried out on 3,060 players and club staff, the league said on Monday. The third round of tests conducted between Aug. 16-22 showed an increase in infections after the English top flight recorded 20 cases in the first two weeks of testing.

"In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League will use lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive will then take a PCR test to confirm the result," the league said. Among the players who tested positive last week were Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Arsenal's new signing Ben White, with both players missing Sunday's clash which Chelsea won 2-0 to move to the top of the standings.

Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were among club's four positives a week ago, but Aubameyang returned to the side for the weekend's clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021