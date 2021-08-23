Soccer-Norwich sign Williams on loan from Manchester United

Norwich City have signed full back Brandon Williams from Manchester United on a season-long loan, the two Premier League sides said on Monday. The England Under-21 international made 14 appearances for United in all competitions last season but was unable to hold down a regular place on the left side of defence due to the resurgence of Luke Shaw and the arrival of Alex Telles in October.

"It feels very different. It's the first time I've ever played for a different club but I'm just really excited to get started and meet everybody and get my season started on a personal basis," the 20-year-old told Norwich's website. "I spoke to the head coach (Daniel Farke) and he told me the amount of players that he's developed and how well they've done. Some players have left the club and gone on to do really good things. I just want to be here and improve myself as much as I can."

Williams is Norwich's 10th recent signing, with Billy Gilmour (on loan from Chelsea), Angus Gunn (Southampton) and Christos Tzolis (PAOK) being some of the other notable additions. Norwich, lost 5-0 to champions Manchester City in the league over the weekend, host Bournemouth in the League Cup on Tuesday.

