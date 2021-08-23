Norwich City sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United

Norwich City on Monday confirmed that it has completed the signing of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams. Williams, aged 20, joins the Canaries on a season-long loan deal and will wear the number 21 shirt.

An England Under-21 international, Williams has spent his entire youth and senior career so far with the Red Devils. He made his professional debut back in September 2019 and has since made 50 appearances for the club, scoring once. Speaking to Norwich City's official website, Williams said: "It feels very different. It's the first time I've ever played for a different club before but I'm just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going."

"It's a massive club and I like the way they play. I've watched them over the years and seen how they play. The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player," he added. Williams' full debut for the Old Trafford club came as a substitute against Rochdale in the EFL Cup on September 25, 2019. His first start occurred the following week in a Europa League group stage match with AZ Alkmaar.

His Premier League debut came against Liverpool in October 2019 before he made his first league start for United against Brighton and Hove Albion on November 10, 2019 - after the game, he was named man of the match by the club's supporters. He scored his first United goal later that month in a draw away at Sheffield United. (ANI)

