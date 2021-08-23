Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers ban fans for racist abuse towards Celtic's Furuhashi

Rangers have identified supporters who directed racist abuse at Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi and have indefinitely banned them from all the club's games, the Scottish champions said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:43 IST
Soccer-Rangers ban fans for racist abuse towards Celtic's Furuhashi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rangers have identified supporters who directed racist abuse at Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi and have indefinitely banned them from all the club's games, the Scottish champions said in a statement on Monday. In a video that appeared on Sunday, a group of fans wearing Rangers shirts and travelling in a bus were seen singing racist songs targeted at Furuhashi and making offensive eye gestures.

The video was reportedly taken when the supporters were in Dingwall for Rangers' 4-2 Premiership win at Ross County. "Rangers can confirm that an investigation is now complete in regard to a video circulating on social media yesterday. The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games," read the statement.

"Furthermore, the RSC (Rangers Supporters Club) of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures." Earlier on Sunday, Celtic condemned the abuse, terming it "sickening and pathetic".

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse. As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry," the club said in a statement. The fierce rivals meet each other in the SPL at Ibrox on Aug. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021