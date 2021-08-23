Soccer-Rangers ban fans for racist abuse towards Celtic's Furuhashi

Rangers have identified supporters who directed racist abuse at Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi and have indefinitely banned them from all the club's games, the Scottish champions said in a statement on Monday. In a video that appeared on Sunday, a group of fans wearing Rangers shirts and travelling in a bus were seen singing racist songs targeted at Furuhashi and making offensive eye gestures.

The video was reportedly taken when the supporters were in Dingwall for Rangers' 4-2 Premiership win at Ross County. "Rangers can confirm that an investigation is now complete in regard to a video circulating on social media yesterday. The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games," read the statement.

"Furthermore, the RSC (Rangers Supporters Club) of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures." Earlier on Sunday, Celtic condemned the abuse, terming it "sickening and pathetic".

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse. As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry," the club said in a statement. The fierce rivals meet each other in the SPL at Ibrox on Aug. 29.

