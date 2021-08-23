Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Swiss winger Shaqiri joins Lyon

Liverpool's Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri has signed a three-year contract with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, the two clubs announced on Monday. However, the Swiss forward was relegated to the bench in recent seasons, with injuries and stiff competition for attacking places at Liverpool limiting his game time. "Shaqiri completes a midfield which is already experienced, and features several senior internationals...

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Liverpool's Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri has signed a three-year contract with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, the two clubs announced on Monday. Lyon added that the deal for the 29-year-old was worth an initial six million euros ($7.04 million), with a maximum of five million euros in add-ons.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in July 2018, making 63 appearances in all competitions for Juergen Klopp's side, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup in his time at Anfield. However, the Swiss forward was relegated to the bench in recent seasons, with injuries and stiff competition for attacking places at Liverpool limiting his game time.

"Shaqiri completes a midfield which is already experienced, and features several senior internationals... his arrival confirms that Olympique Lyonnais is giving itself the means... to have a great season in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League," Lyon said in a statement. Lyon, who have two points from their opening three games in Ligue 1, travel to Nantes on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8521 euros)

