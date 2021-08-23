Sports News Roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers' win; Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers' win

Miguel Cabrera belted his 500th career home run and the visiting Detroit Tigers went on to record a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had two-out RBI doubles by Daz Cameron and Willi Castro in the 11th against Kirby Snead (0-1) to seize the rubber match of a three-game series.

NFL roundup: Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants

The Cleveland Browns edged the visiting New York Giants 17-13 in a fairly even matchup Sunday afternoon. Both teams rested most of their starters, with the Giants' offensive line the only secure first-team players to play in the game. The Browns totaled 370 yards and 24 first downs, while the Giants had 308 and 18, respectively.

Golf-Korda, women's Open winner Nordqvist qualify for Solheim Cup

World number one Nelly Korda leads the way for the United States at the upcoming Solheim Cup as women's British Open winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden qualified for Team Europe's title defence. The favourited U.S. confirmed their nine automatic qualifiers on Sunday, with six qualifying for Europe, ahead of the tournament at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, which kicks off next week.

Paralympics-'The world is behind you', Bayern's Davies tells refugee athletes

Bayern Munich's Canadian defender Alphonso Davies sent a message of support to the Refugee Paralympic Team on Monday, describing them as the "world's most courageous sports team" ahead of the Paralympic Games which kick off in Tokyo on Tuesday. Davies was once a refugee, born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana where he spent five years before moving to Canada. He joined Bayern in 2018 and played a key role in the side that won the Champions League in 2020.

Soccer-Pele brings sporting stars together for charity auction

Want a Brazil jersey owned by Pele? An All Blacks shirt signed by Dan Carter? A New York Yankees photo autographed by Derek Jeter? David Beckham's AC Milan shirt? Those items, plus others from Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, are among 229 that will be up for sale next month at an auction organised by Pele for the foundation he created in 2018 to help underprivileged children.

Golf-Team Europe picks three rookies in Solheim title defence

Captain Catriona Matthew selected a trio of Solheim Cup rookies for Team Europe as they mount their title defence against world number one Nelly Korda and the favourites United States at the biennial tournament at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Newcomers Nanna Madsen of Denmark, who finished fifth on Sunday at the women's British Open, Ireland's Leona Maguire and Finland's Matilda Castren were among Matthew's six selections.

Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event with knee pain

Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his first-round match with Britain's Andy Murray at the Winston-Salem Open on Sunday due to knee pain but the 26-year-old is confident he will be fit for next week's U.S. Open Grand Slam. Kyrgios withdrew from the ATP 250 event in North Carolina in a last-minute call, with lucky loser Noah Rubin replacing him. American Rubin lost 6-2 6-0 to former world number one Murray.

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Germany's Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.

Tennis-Djokovic U.S. Open favourite but let's see, says in-form Zverev

Alexander Zverev will take an 11-match winning streak into the U.S. Open after adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday but still rates Novak Djokovic as favourite to take the title at Flushing Meadow. The German world number four defeated Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-3 in less than an hour in Cincinnati to win his second Masters 1000 tournament of the season and fourth title in all.

Tennis-Barty enjoys "awesome" U.S. Open tune-up with Cincinnati win

World number one Ash Barty will head to the U.S. Open in peak form after ending Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann's brave run with a 6-3 6-1 defeat to claim the Western and Southern Open title in Cincinnati on Sunday. Wimbledon champion Barty will now bid for her third Grand Slam crown and first on hardcourt at New York after humbling major winners Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Barbora Krejcikova.

