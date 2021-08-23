Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Kohli sends best wishes to Indian contingent

Skipper Virat Kohli on Monday wished good luck to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, beginning August 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:16 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Skipper Virat Kohli on Monday wished good luck to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, beginning August 24. "Sending my best wishes and support to India contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. #TeamIndia #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020," tweeted Kohli.

Earlier, the women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and men's skipper Manpreet Singh sent their best wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. In her message for the Indian contingent, Rani said, "It is now time for the Tokyo Paralympics to begin, and I would like to send best wishes on behalf of Indian Hockey to each and every athlete who is getting ready to represent the nation in this prestigious event."

"These athletes are nothing short of real life heroes, who have the power to motivate and inspire a large section of people in our country. I hope that every member in the Indian contingent can perform to the best of their ability and have a memorable experience in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics," she added. India is sending its biggest contingent to this Paralympics and 54 Indian athletes will compete across nine disciplines.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh also extended his best wishes to the Paralympic contingent. "There is so much that a person can learn from the extraordinary journey of our para-athletes. Each and every athlete in the Indian contingent is a shining example of what a person can achieve with determination, grit, resilience, and hard work," said Manpreet.

"On behalf of the whole team, I wish the Indian Paralympic contingent all the best for the Tokyo Paralympics, and hope that the whole country will get behind them to show their support for the all the athletes," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

